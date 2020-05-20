Bowers on collecting: From 1954

In the December 1954 issue of The Numismatist Stuart Mosher presented the following:
Copper Quiz for Coin Collectors. Count five for each correct answer. If you score 70 you have a very fine score. Fifty or less is below average, while 90 or more is remarkable.
- Which contains the most copper, a Lincoln cent of 1954 or a Jefferson nickel of 1954?
- What country is famous for issuing the largest copper coins?
- Approximately what percentage of copper will be found in foreign gold coins?
- What country of ancient times used copper coins weighing about one pound and equal in value to one ox?
- If you were to refine 20 pounds of current U.S. silver coins, how much copper would you obtain?
- What country issued the same denomination and about the same type of copper coins for over 2,000 years?
- Why are policemen sometimes called “cops,” or “coppers?”
- What state in the U.S. produces the most copper?
- What country in the world produces the most copper?
- During the Civil War some people were called “copperheads.” Who were they?
- Which is the better conductor of heat, iron or copper?
- Which came first, the Copper (Bronze) Age or the Iron Age?
- Name the one U.S. coin that did not contain copper as an alloy.
- What is the largest English copper coin ever made?
- For three years the United States made silver coins containing three parts silver and one part copper. What coin was it?
- What is the chemical symbol for copper?
- Name the one year between 1793 and 1857 when the United States did not strike copper coins.
- Was copper ever used as an alloy in the silver coins of ancient Greece?
- Give the name of at least one copper coin of ancient Rome.
- What was the largest amount of money ever paid for a U.S. copper coin?
Please note: Correct answers as of 1954.
Answers:
- The nickel containing 57.87 grains of copper against 33.60 grains in our current cent. (Since 1944).
- Sweden with its copper plate money.
- About 10 percent.
- The Roman Republic around 300 B.C.
- As they contain 10% copper you would get two pounds.
- China, with its copper one-cash pieces.
- Because the English police once wore large shiny copper buttons on their uniforms.
- California.
- United States of America.
- Northerners who sympathized with the Confederates.
- Copper.
- The Copper or Bronze Age.
- Steel cent of 1943.
- Twopence of 1797.
- Silver three-cent pieces of 1851-1853.
- Cu.
- 1815.
- Yes.
- Aes, Sestertius, Dupondius, Quadrans, Follis, Semis.
- $2,500 paid by Henry Hines for a U.S. cent of 1799.
If you wish to contact me or send any inquiries, you may direct them to my e-mail .
❑
Leave a Reply