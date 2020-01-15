Bowers on collecting: Focus on Trade dollars

Trade dollars have always been one of my favorite series. In the years leading up to the 1993 publication of my United States Silver Dollars and Trade Dollars, A Complete Encyclopedia, I spent a lot of time researching these. Today, that study stands as the standard source for information.

Coming up in March at the Whitman Coin Expo in Baltimore will be a beautiful specimen of the 1885—one of just five known to exist! As the time approaches, all eyes will be fixed on this landmark event.

Although the 1884 (10 known) and 1885 are legendary rarities, other varieties are readily collectible, including Proofs of each year from 1873 to 1883, and circulation strikes from 1873 to 1878. Of these, the 1878-CC is the most elusive.

If you are seeking a new specialty, consider Trade dollars. You’ll enjoy the experience!

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!