Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Bowers on collecting: Focus on Trade dollars

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

Trade dollars have always been one of my favorite series. In the years leading up to the 1993 publication of my United States Silver Dollars and Trade Dollars, A Complete Encyclopedia, I spent a lot of time researching these. Today, that study stands as the standard source for information.

Coming up in March at the Whitman Coin Expo in Baltimore will be a beautiful specimen of the 1885—one of just five known to exist! As the time approaches, all eyes will be fixed on this landmark event.

Although the 1884 (10 known) and 1885 are legendary rarities, other varieties are readily collectible, including Proofs of each year from 1873 to 1883, and circulation strikes from 1873 to 1878. Of these, the 1878-CC is the most elusive.

If you are seeking a new specialty, consider Trade dollars. You’ll enjoy the experience!

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Numismatics goes viral in the United States: The coming Great American Coin Hunt Whitman Publishing holds Cherrypickers’ Guide editorial summit in Chattanooga Whitman Publishing releases new updated edition of Robert Shippee’s award-winning memoir on collecting and investing in rare coins Best wishes for your numismatic New Year!

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓