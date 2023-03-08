Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Bowers on Collecting: Collecting 20-cent pieces

By 1 Comment

This week I conclude my commentary on 20-cent pieces per a question from  Matt from Santa Rosa, California:

When I read about the 20-cent coin that was issued by the mint only between 1875 and 1878 I hear about how no one liked the coin and they did not circulate. When I look to buy one for my type set most of what I see for sale is circulated coins. If the coin did not circulate where are all the Uncirculated 20-cent pieces?

The first regular coinage of this new denomination came in mid-May 1875 at Philadelphia, and this was followed the next month by limited coinages at the two Western mints. To say the least, there was very little inter­est by the public in the new denomina­tion. Like the Anthony dollar, market­place demand was initially underwhelm­ing.

Hover to zoom.

At San Francisco, however, public acceptance of the coin slowly began to grow, and by the end of the year, roughly 1.2 million pieces had been struck. It seemed at Mint officials, however, had overestimated the number needed and the 1875 coinage easily satisfied demand until the Treasury ordered exist­ing stocks melted in March 1877. The 1875-S coinage was the largest such emission and today is the source of most specimens on the numismatic market. Accordingly, this is the issue that is most easily available in Mint State or any other grade. As to the number extant in that grade, I will guess several thousand, mostly in lower Mint State ranges. The 1875 Philadelphia Mint 20-cent piece is many multiples rarer in Mint State, but the market price does not follow this, as Proofs are available to fill the demand for that date and mint. The 1875-CC is several times rarer than the 1875-S as well, but the price is not multiples. This is because the main demand for coins of this denomination is for type sets, and relatively few numismatics try to build a set of dates and mints. The stumbling block is a great rarity, 1876­-CC, of which fewer than two dozen exist. Although 10,000 were minted, most were melted.

At Philadelphia, in 1875, there was little demand for the new coin. During May and June 1875, only 10,000 specimens were minted, and the next few months would see another 27,500. Most of these no doubt went to the curi­ous seeking a souvenir of a new denom­ination; very few of the Philadelphia coins went into circulation, a distinct difference from the West Coast where they were actually used, although not all that heavily. As mentioned, today the demand for high-grade coins is mainly filled by Proofs.

By the middle of 1876, government officials had begun to realize that the 20-cent piece was not going to circulate and the mintage of these pieces simply wasted time and effort by the Mint. In early 1877, the order went out to suspend coinage at all three mints, and in March of that year the existing stocks, except for Proof coins, were melted and the bul­lion used for other silver coinage. In May 1878, Congress threw in the towel and abolished the denomination. 20-cent pieces continued to cir­culate for a few years, mostly in the West, but by 1890 were rarely to be seen. It was the end of an interesting experi­ment.

As to Proofs, the easiest to find are the 1875 and 1876. The 1877 and 1878 are of lower mintages and are also in greater demand due to their Proof-only status (no related circulation strikes were made). Avoid dark and deeply toned pieces. Quality can be a problem.

Next week: Answering another question.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Bowers on Collecting: Condition rarity Bowers on Collecting: Focus on Peace silver dollars Bowers on Collecting: 1793 Wreath cents Bowers on Collecting: The world of medals

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Comments

  1. I have 1973 also 1975 no S dimes cameo finish, the third side the reeded area has nickel coated looks like silver coins but are clads have you seen any yet .thank youfrank

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓