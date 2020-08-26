Coin Update

Bowers on collecting: A good way to hold gold

Time flies, and it seems like only yesterday that I with the help of Robert J. Galiette created what turned out to be a very popular book: Liberty Head Double Eagles 1849-1907: The Gilded Age of Coinage. That was back in 2013, seven years ago.

This series of $20 gold coins comprises three major types:

1850-1866: Without Motto.

1866-1876: With “IN GOD WE TRUST,” denomination spelled as “TWENTY D.”

1877-1907: With motto, denomination spelled as “TWENTY DOLLARS.”

Within this stretch of years, there are nearly a dozen rarities, including 1854-O, 1856-O, 1861-S Paquet Reverse, 1870-CC, 1883, 1884, 1885, 1886, and others. However, acquiring one example of each of the three designs is easy enough to do. Affordable grades for the first type are EF and AU; for the second type, low-range Mint State; and for the third type, MS-63 or higher. Cherrypicking within a given grade will pay dividends. Avoid scratches and nicks.

There is something special about holding gold. Acquiring double eagles is a nice way to do this, as today in August 2020 a common-date $20 costs about the same as an ounce of bullion.

