Bitcoins and physical cryptocurrency featured in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries spring 2023 auction

Costa Mesa, CA — Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to announce the Physical Cryptocurrency Session of their Official Auction of the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Spring Expo. This is Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ first crypto offering since their historic Cryptocurrency Anniversary sale in November 2022, an event that pushed the firm’s total prices realized in this category above $2 million. The Spring 2023 sale is currently available for viewing and pre-sale bidding at StacksBowers.com; live bidding for the cryptocurrency session will begin on March 24 at 2 p.m. PDT / 5 p.m. EDT. Winning bidders may pay their invoices with Bitcoin via BitPay for a 1% fee after authorization by Stack’s Bowers Galleries prior to the sale.

This crypto session marks the largest-ever live auction offering in this category, with 302 lots, including 168 Loaded with cryptocurrency and 134 Non-Loaded. These coins span the Bitcoin, Litecoin, Monero, Dogecoin, ViaCoin, and BitCore cryptocurrencies and encompass the most popular series, including Casascius, Lealana, BTCC, Alpen Coin, Bitcoin Penny Co., Crypto Imperator, Denarium, 1HoDLCLUB, Microsoul, MoonBits, NastyFans, Satori, Titan Mint, and many others.

Of particular note is a pair of special Pattern, or Prototype, sets offered from the Lealana Archives. Included is a matched six-coin set of Pattern 2013 Lealana Bitcoins and a five-coin set of Pattern 2013 Lealana Litecoins, all marked with Serial Number 155. These sets showcase a variety of experimental finishes and features that did not appear on official production coinage until recent years.

Additional offerings from the Lealana series include several very rare varieties of the silver 0.1-Bitcoin, 0.25-Bitcoin, and 0.5-Bitcoin denominations, an incredible array of Litecoins, and a selection of the 2021 and 2022 “Bitcoin cent” 0.01-Bitcoin coins that have never before been offered in a live auction.

Casascius coins will always be prized as the foundational coins of this category, and the Stack’s Bowers Galleries Spring 2023 auction features an impressive selection.

Also offered is an exciting assortment of BTCC coins, as well as a one-Bitcoin PCGS PR-66DCAM in silver that marks the first of its type to appear at public auction.

The Non-Loaded category features several incredible rarities across the Unfunded, Redeemed, and Crypto-Themed types. It is important to note that many of the Unfunded pieces have intact security holograms and published Public Addresses, which makes them desirable as functional cold wallets for securely storing cryptocurrency offline. Among the rarities in the Non-Loaded category is a selection of Unfunded 2016 Lealana “King Kam” two-ounce silver coins with special finishes, an Unfunded Titan Mint one-Bitcoin struck in one ounce of gold, and rarities from the Bitcoin Penny Company series struck in gold, platinum, and silver, among many others.

For questions on the Spring 2023 Cryptocurrency Session or to consign your coins to a future auction, contact specialist James McCartney at *protected email* . Additional offerings of physical crypto will be presented in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries June 2023 and August 2023 auctions.

About Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, Internet, and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and banknotes, and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s nearly 90-year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and banknote collections ever to cross an auction block — The D. Brent Pogue Collection, The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Joel R. Anderson Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal Collection, The Sydney F. Martin Collection, and The Battle Born Collection — to name just a few. World coin and banknote collections include The Pinnacle Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Salton Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, and The Thos. H. Law Collection.

The company is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, with galleries in New York, Boston, and Philadelphia. Offices are also located in New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, Hong Kong, Paris, and Vancouver. Stack’s Bowers Galleries hosts an annual Global Showcase in August featuring United States coins and banknotes, Ancient coins, and World coins and banknotes in its Costa Mesa auction gallery. They are also the Official Auctioneer for several important numismatic events, including the New York International Numismatic Convention; the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Spring, Summer, and Winter Expos; the Spring and Fall Hong Kong shows; and the Maastricht Paper Money Shows.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

