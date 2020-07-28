Coin Update

Belgium: New €2 coin issued in honour of International Year of Plant Health

The Belgian Ministry of Finance has issued (22nd July) new €2 commemorative coins in honour and recognition of the International Year of Plant Health, a worldwide initiative which seeks to promote greater awareness of the global plant health challenges mankind faces, as well as the importance of protecting our crops from pests and diseases. In this way, we can achieve sustainable agriculture that guarantees our food security, stimulates economic development, reduces poverty, and protects the environment.

They are organised by the United Nations who have declared 2020 the International Year of Plant Health (IYPH). The goal of IYPH 2020 looks to increase the public’s knowledge of their plant health, which is coming under increasing pressure. Climate change and human activities have affected ecosystems. This decreases biodiversity and creates new niches where pests thrive. At the same time, more international trade and more international travel, which have increased exponentially (more than three times as much in the past decade), means that pests and diseases can spread much faster around the world. Conditions such as cross-contamination from foreign organisms not native to specific parts of the world due to accidental introduction into a local ecosystem can lead to considerable damage to native plants and the environment.

It is a fact that plants constitute 80% part of our daily menu and that all the greenery on our globe provides no less than 98% of the oxygen we breathe. With this in mind, there is also a threat that pests and diseases are responsible for up to 40% loss of global food production. Facts like these provide irrefutable proof that plants are an absolutely indispensable link in our ecosystem and are therefore vital for the survival of humans and animals.

The Royal Dutch Mint produces the €2 commemorative coins at their facilities in Houten under license by the Royal Belgian Mint. Designed by Royal Belgian Mint artistic director Luc Luycx, the obverse side is based on the logo of the International Year of Plant Health. As the IYPH is an initiative of the United Nations, the logos are designed in French, English, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, and Arabic. The reverse side is that of the standard euro-zone design for the two-euro coins, and the numeral 2 superimposed over a map depicting Europe created by artist Luc Luycx.

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality

Maximum Mintage
Two euro (French)

Bi-metallic

  8.5 g 25.7 mm Brilliant Unc.

150,000
Two euro (Dutch)

Bi-metallic

 8.5 g 25.7 mm Brilliant Unc.

150,000
Two euro

Bi-metallic

 8.5 g 25.7 mm Proof

5,000

The Brilliant Uncirculated versions are presented in a standard coin-card with images, text, and illustrations highlighting the International Year of Plant health; the coin-cards are available in French and Dutch text. The Proof version is encapsulated and presented in a case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about this coin and others issued by the Belgian Finance Ministry, please visit the website of the Royal Belgian Mint.

