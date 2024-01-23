Belgium: new commemorative €2 coins released to mark Belgian Presidency of the European Commission

The Royal Belgian Mint has released the first of their 2024-dated annual commemorative €2 coins which focus on the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which is held by the Belgian Government from the 1st January to the 30th June 2024.

The €2 commemorative coins are produced by the Royal Dutch Mint at their facilities in Houten, Netherlands, in partnership with the Royal Belgian Mint and designed by Iris Bruijns. The obverse or national side features a flock of 27 swallows in representation of the current 27 member states. They all move together, flying in formation behind the leader. The initials BE are also shown representing the international designation for Belgium. The inscription which is shown in English reads BELGIAN PRESIDENCY OF THE COUNCIL OF THE EU 2024 placed to the lower left and the insignias of the Royal Dutch Mint and mintmaster are placed just above and to the left. The entire design is surrounded by 12, five-pointed stars signifying the original members of the European Union. The reverse side is that of the standard euro-zone design for all circulating two-euro coins, with the numeral 2 superimposed over a map depicting Europe created by artist Luc Luycx.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 2 euro FR Bi-metallic 8.5 g 25.7 mm Uncirculated 62,500 2 euro NL Bi-metallic 8.5 g 25.7 mm Uncirculated 62,500 2 euro Bi-metallic 8.5 g 25.7 mm Proof 5,000



The Brilliant Uncirculated strikes are presented in a sealed, coin-card format with either French or Dutch text. The Proof version is encapsulated and presented in a custom case complete with a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

