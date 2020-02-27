Coin Update

Belgium: City of Bruges celebrates 20 years as UNESCO World Heritage Site with new silver Proof coin

The National Bank of Belgium has issued (26th February) new silver collector coins in celebration of the City of Bruges, having been named a United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Site 20 years ago. The designation as a World Heritage Site as an international landmark is part of the United Nations recognition of having cultural, historical, scientific, or other forms of significance, which is legally protected by international treaties. On the 20th November 2000, UNESCO added the City of Bruges as the 855th site included, especially highlighting the city as an outstanding example of a medieval historic settlement, maintaining its historic fabric. As one of the commercial and cultural capitals of Europe, Bruges developed cultural links to different parts of the world and is closely associated with the school of Flemish Primitive painting.

Still an active, thriving city today, Bruges has preserved the architectural and urban structures which document the different phases of its development, including the central Market Place with its belfry, the Béguinage de Bruges, as well as the hospitals, the religious and commercial complexes, and the historic urban component.

The Royal Dutch Mint produces the coins at their facilities in Utrecht under licensing of the Royal Belgian Mint, and on behalf of the National Bank of Belgium. The obverse side is designed by Royal Belgian Mint senior engraver Luc Luycx, who has integrated the official anniversary logo onto the primary design. Also included is a stylised image of the majestic Belfry of Bruges located in the centre of Bruges, and is one of the city’s most prominent symbols and landmarks. The text seen on the left half of the primary design includes 20 YEARS HISTORICAL BRUGES.

The reverse side, also designed by Luc Luycx, includes an EU map partially encircled with the words BELGIE – BELGIQUE – BELGIEN, representing the three official languages of Belgium.

 Weight Diameter Quality

20 euro

.925 Silver

  22.8 g 37 mm Proof

 2,500

The Proof quality coins are individually encased and presented in a custom case accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information about this coin and other coins issued by the National Bank of Belgium, please visit their website.

