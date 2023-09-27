Barbados: New 2023-dated gold and silver bullion coins released featuring Caribbean seahorse

The Central Bank of Barbados has released their annual gold and silver ounce bullion coins, which are part of the series entitled “Caribbean Gold” or “Caribbean Silver.” First released in 2018, the motif on the obverse side features one of the Caribbean Sea’s most unusual and unique aquatic creatures, the seahorse.

The gold and silver coins are produced by the Scottsdale Mint, at their facilities in Arizona, and on behalf of the Central Bank of Barbados. The obverse side features the image of a seahorse facing left with its tail wrapped around part of another plant in the sea. In the background are graphics representing the waves of the ocean and air bubbles formed by this particular wildlife. The name of the coin series, CARIBBEAN GOLD or CARIBBEAN SILVER, is seen to the left of the primary design, while the purity and year of issue are shown along the upper right edge of the coin.

The reverse side displays the Barbadian coat of arms, which includes the golden shield along with two Pride of Barbados flowers, the national flower, and the bearded fig tree, Ficus citrifolia. The coat of arms carries the motto “Pride and Industry.” The gold coin includes the denomination of 10 DOLLARS placed below the crest along with the additional specifications 1 oz and Au 999. The silver coin is denominated as 1 DOLLAR and includes the specifications 1 oz and Ag 999, also placed below the crest.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 1 dollar .999 Silver 31.1 g 39 mm Brilliant Unc. 10,000 10 dollars .999 Gold 31.1 g 32 mm Brilliant Unc. 100

The gold coin is encapsulated and presented in a heavy-gauge lined card case, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The silver coin is encapsulated and available as a single coin or multiples of 20 housed in a tube case. Both coins are available from APMEX in the U.S. and through a variety of other bullion distributors. For additional information, please click here for the silver coin or here for the gold coin.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!