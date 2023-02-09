Coin Update

Baltimore Spring Expo — March 16-18, 2023

Celebrating more than 50 years of continuous service to the numismatic community, we hope you’ll join us for the Whitman Baltimore Spring Expo, March 16-18, 2023.

Please check back later for expo information. In the meantime, CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE to our Monthly Newsletter, including the latest Expo news.

Baltimore Convention Center
Hall A, B & C
One West Pratt Street
Baltimore MD 21201

Follow these links for the Whitman Baltimore Spring Expo:

Schedule

Spring Expo Program

Public Registration (FREE)

Early Bird Registration

Dealer Registration

MSNA Call for Exhibits

Dealer List

Hotels

Other

Comments

