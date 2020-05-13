Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Austria: Third stopover in the “Reaching for the Sky” series, new silver coin features Airbus 380

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Mint of Austria has released (13th May) the third coin in their ongoing and very popular coin series entitled “Reaching for the Skies,” that focuses on various aeroplanes and their contributions to world aviation history. The dream of flight became a reality for the masses with the development of commercial air travel, and this coin focuses on the world’s largest passenger airliner, the Airbus A380, the ultimate symbol of this phenomenon.

Designed by Austrian Mint graphic artists Helmut Andexlinger, Herbert Wähner, and Kathrin Kuntner, the obverse side of the coins depict an aeroplane representing the earlier chapter of commercial passenger air travel. The Vickers VC. 1 Viking features, along with the Golden Gate Bridge, the Statue of Liberty, and some palm trees, all of which symbolise long-haul tourism from Europe to North America. The stylised text reads REPUBLIK OSTERREICH, with the denomination of 20 EURO and the year of issue, 2020, placed below the primary design. The obverse depicts the image of the very distinctive A380, which is shown just before landing at a busy modern airport. The text AIRBUS A380 is placed just below the primary design.

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality

Maximum Mintage
20 euro

.925 Silver

 22.4 g 34 mm Proof

30,000

Each coin is encapsulated and presented in a custom heavy-gauge card case along with a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information about this coin and other coins in this series, please visit the website of the Mint of Austria.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Austria: Famed Salzburg Festival features on new silver collector coin celebrating centenary anniversary Austria: Easter coins feature “Friends for Life” and iconic royal Lipizzaner horses Austria: Third coin in popular silver Proof coin series, “Knights’ Tales,” features courage Austria: Easter is soon approaching with new “Spring Awakening” five-euro silver coins

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓