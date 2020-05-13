Austria: Third stopover in the “Reaching for the Sky” series, new silver coin features Airbus 380

The Mint of Austria has released (13th May) the third coin in their ongoing and very popular coin series entitled “Reaching for the Skies,” that focuses on various aeroplanes and their contributions to world aviation history. The dream of flight became a reality for the masses with the development of commercial air travel, and this coin focuses on the world’s largest passenger airliner, the Airbus A380, the ultimate symbol of this phenomenon.

Designed by Austrian Mint graphic artists Helmut Andexlinger, Herbert Wähner, and Kathrin Kuntner, the obverse side of the coins depict an aeroplane representing the earlier chapter of commercial passenger air travel. The Vickers VC. 1 Viking features, along with the Golden Gate Bridge, the Statue of Liberty, and some palm trees, all of which symbolise long-haul tourism from Europe to North America. The stylised text reads REPUBLIK OSTERREICH, with the denomination of 20 EURO and the year of issue, 2020, placed below the primary design. The obverse depicts the image of the very distinctive A380, which is shown just before landing at a busy modern airport. The text AIRBUS A380 is placed just below the primary design.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 20 euro .925 Silver 22.4 g 34 mm Proof 30,000

Each coin is encapsulated and presented in a custom heavy-gauge card case along with a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information about this coin and other coins in this series, please visit the website of the Mint of Austria.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!