Austria: Third coin in popular silver Proof coin series, “Knights’ Tales,” features courage

The Austrian Mint has released (15th April) the third coin in their popular series entitled “Knights’ Tales,” which is a fascinating five-coin set in which the theme travels back in time to a bygone age of knightly virtues, fearsome gentlemen, and authentic heroes. The five coins series is composed of the topics Chivalry, Adventure, Courage, Fortitude, and Brotherhood, with the third coin focusing on courage.

In total, the five-coin series presents some of these authentic and yet mythical heroes and casts a light on the virtues and talents of the various chivalrous orders. Through the coins, a glimpse of historical moments are brought to life as the scenes depicted offers an insight to the knights on their journeys of adventure, and discover the romance of knighthood through the love songs of minstrels.

The coins are designed by Anna Rastl and Kathrin Kuntner, whose depictions are inspired by the dress code of the knights. The obverse side shows a member of the Knights Templar ready for battle, sword in hand. To the right is the Red Cross worn on the robes of the Templars, which was a symbol of martyrdom. To the upper right of the primary design is the coins’ face value of 10 EURO and the text REPUBLIK OSTERREICH 2020.

The reverse side depicts an intricately detailed combat scene in which two knights ride into battle with their lances lowered. An infantryman, spear in hand, is seen in the foreground, with a castle in the background.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 10 euro Copper 15 g 32 mm Uncirculated 130,000 10 euro .925 Silver 16.8 g 32 mm Brilliant Uncirculated 30,000 10 euro .925 Silver 16.8 g 32 mm Proof 30,000

The silver versions are available in two qualities, Special Brilliant Uncirculated and Proof. The Special Brilliant Uncirculated coins are presented in a blister pack with illustrations and informative text.

The Proof coins are presented in a custom case along with a numbered certificate of authenticity. In addition to technical information, the certificate also explains the design concept and minting quality. The Knight’s Tale copper 10-euro coins are available in Uncirculated quality and are sold at face value. For additional information about these coins and others available from the Austrian Mint, please visit their website.

Coins in the series:

CHIVALRY

Issuing Date: 10th April 2019

ADVENTURE

Issuing Date: 11th September 2019

COURAGE

Issuing date: 15th April 2020

FORTITUDE AND BROTHERHOOD

Expected September 2019 and April 2021

