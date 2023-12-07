Coin Update

Austria: New Year’s annual silver collector coin marks lucky leap year for 2024

The Austrian Mint has released their latest annual New Year’s celebratory coin first introduced along with the adoption of the euro currency. The coin highlights various themes, events associated with New Year celebrations, and artwork focusing on this special day. Since their launch, the coins have become favourite items of gift-giving during the holidays. For 2024, it’s time to focus on an event occurring once every four years, for many, Leap Year is not only a special birthday date, it’s a lucky year for many. With 366 days instead of the usual 365 and a quarter, 2024 is a leap year and this coin’s design reminds us that the extra day should be enjoyed amid the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Many around the world accept it as a heavenly gift and treat it as an extra portion of luck.

Designed by the Austrian Mint’s senior artisan Helmut Andexlinger, the obverse of the nine-sided coin is dedicated to the Gregorian calendar, which was introduced by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582 to bring the calendar back into line with the solar year. Pope Gregory XIII is featured on the right edge of the coin next to a large, flame-haired human manifestation of the Sun. Below the Sun is the calendar page for the month of February showing the 29th of February, the extra day which is included once every four years. At the top is the zodiac sign Pisces, which corresponds to late February.

The reverse of the coin shows the coats of arms of all nine of the provinces of Austria along with the denomination of 5 EURO with the numeral centred.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit
5 euro .999 Copper 8.9 g 28.5 mm Uncirculated 200,000
5 euro .925 Silver 7.7 g 28.5 mm Brilliant Unc. 50,000

Available from the 6th December, each selected Uncirculated silver coin is presented in a blister-type folder with illustrations and text describing the coin’s motif. The Uncirculated copper coins are sold without packaging and are available for their face value. For more details, please visit the website of the Austrian Mint for the silver coin here or for the copper coin here.

