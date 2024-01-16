Austria: Latest €50 gold Proof coin in Austria’s “Unsung Heroines” series is dedicated to author Veza Canetti

The Austrian Mint has released the second design in their gold Proof coin series entitled “Austria’s Unsung Heroines” dedicated to the accomplishments of Austrian women in five fields of profession. The programme has chosen five of Austria’s great women and highlights their achievements in the arts and sciences. The series explores what it meant to be a creative and talented woman in Austria during the late 19th and early 20th centuries and focuses on both the obstacles and ultimate successes of the women featured in their five different fields. During the 19th and early 20th centuries, studying at university was the exception rather than the rule. The stories of how these five remarkable women managed to excel in environments that often placed obstacles based on gender showed just how much strength of character, tenacity and self-belief were needed for talented women to accomplish their goals in very challenging circumstances. The second coin in the series features the story of Venetiana “Veza” Taubner-Calderon (1897–1963), remembered as one of Austria’s most popular female novelists, playwrights, and short story writers.

Designed by Helmut Andexlinger and Kathrin Kuntner, the obverse side of the coin features a portrait of Veza Canetti in profile. To the left of the portrait is the text REPUBLIK OSTERREICH shown in a vertical direction and to the right, the text VEZA CANETTI is also shown vertically. Below the portrait is the denomination 50 EURO and the year of release, 2024. The reverse features two front-facing images of Elias and Veza, the latter of which is shown behind her husband, symbolising her lesser prominence in terms of her career in comparison to that of her husband. Her likeness is surrounded by text excerpts from Yellow Street and Patience Brings Roses.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 50 euro .986 Gold 7.89 g 22 mm Proof 20,000





Available from the 17th Januuary, each Proof-quality silver coin is encapsulated and presented in a heavy-gauge card case complete with a numbered certificate of authenticity and protective slipcase.

Austria’s “Unsung Heroines” collector case: Made of solid Austrian oak, the collector coin tower is packaged in a dark-red protective box. The tower is divided into five separate discs each with a recess that houses and protects each of the five encapsulated coins in the Austria’s “Unsung Heroines” series. The discs can be fanned out so each coin can be easily viewed at the same time. For additional information, please click here.

Other Austrian women featured in the series will include:

2025 Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky — architect

2026 Hilde Loewe-Flatter — musician

2027 Lise Meitner — scientist

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!