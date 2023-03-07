Coin Update

Austria: Fourth flower in “The Language of Flowers” silver Proof coin series features forget-me-not

The Austrian Mint has launched the fourth coin in their innovative “The Language of Flowers” series with the latest design featuring the delicate forget-me-not. 

Designed by Kathrin Kuntner and Rebecca Wilding, the coin’s reverse side features the detailed relief of three forget-me-nots in bloom next to an ornamental side image of forget-me-nots, which is stylishly printed in colour.

The obverse shows a young woman with flowers in her long hair. In the background, the white silhouette of a head in profile is framed by a partially visible clock face, which refers to the passing of time. Unlike many other symbolic meanings associated with flowers, those of the forget-me-not have endured like the timeless love and constancy they convey. Above and along the edge are the year of release, 2023, and the coins’ denomination of 10 EURO. Below the primary design is the text REPUBLIK OSTERREICH

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage Limit

10 euro

Copper

 15 g 32 mm Uncirculated

130,000
10 euro

.925 Silver

 16.8 g 32 mm Brilliant Unc.

30,000
10 euro

.925 Silver

 16.8 g 32 mm Proof

30,000

Available from the 8th March, each Proof coin is encapsulated and presented in a heavy gauge card case complete with a numbered certificate of authenticity and protective slipcase. The Special Uncirculated coins are presented in a blister pack folder with illustrations and informative text. The Uncirculated copper coins are sold at commercial banks and the retail shop of the Austrian Mint for their face value. For additional information, please click here for the Proof coins or here for the Brilliant Uncirculated coins

Schedule of Release   

2023: The Chamomile — Strength in difficult situations   

2024: The Peony — Good fortune and happiness   

2024: The Violet — Loyalty and devotion 

