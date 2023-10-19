Austria: Fifth gold Proof coin released in artistic “Magic of Gold” series features Lakshmi and Krishna of ancient India

The Austrian Mint has launched the fifth design in its artistic series entitled “The Magic of Gold” which focuses on the history of the exquisite gold artwork seen all over the world. The latest gold Proof coins feature the fascinating myths and ancient traditions of a country that has a deep connection with gold. The gold of India features two particularly charismatic deities from the myths of ancient India: Lakshmi and Krishna.

Lakshmi: The Hindu goddess of fortune and prosperity, and the third day of Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is dedicated to her. Gold and gilded coins representing Lakshmi are worshipped by Hindu families in home shrines for good fortune. Legend has it that, sitting in a lotus blossom, Lakshmi chose Vishnu as her husband.

Krishna: One of the most glorious incarnations of Vishnu and one of the principal deities of Brahmanism. The word Krishna itself is translated as “the one who draws you to him’. He became emblematic of the supreme aspect of human consciousness and relations.

Designed by Helmut Andexlinger and Herbert Wähner, the coin’s motif resembles that of a traditional temple token offered by the faithful, with the obverse side of the coin depicting Krishna seated in the lalitasana, or royal position, resplendent in the finest jewellery and surrounded by an ornamental band reminiscent of peacock feathers. The reverse side features Lakshmi sitting in a lotus flower, flanked by elephants. Two of her four hands hold lotus blossoms while the other two are stretched out in the offering of gold coins. Below her is the inscription Nishka shown in Hindi script known as Devanagari which is a Sanskrit word meaning “small golden disc for monetary purposes.” Above the primary design and off-centre to the left is the text REPUBLIK OSTERREICH with the denomination 100 EURO placed just to the left of Lakshmi.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 100 euro .986 Gold 15.78 g 30 mm Proof 20,000

Available from the 18th October, Each Proof-quality gold coin is encapsulated and presented in a heavy-gauge card case complete with a numbered certificate of authenticity and protective slipcase. A custom hardwood collector case to store all the coins in the “Magic of Gold” series is available as a separate item. The fitted brass inlay on the lid provides a relevant reference to the six gold coins held within. For additional information about this series, please visit the website of the Austrian Mint.

