Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Austria: Famed Salzburg Festival features on new silver collector coin celebrating centenary anniversary

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Mint of Austria has released (22nd January) new collector coins in celebration of one of the country’s renowned cultural festivals. On the 22nd August 1920, the director Max Reinhardt staged Hugo von Hofmannsthal’s morality play Jedermann in Salzburg’s Domplatz for the first time, and, as a result, founded the Salzburg Festival. Since 1926, the play has been a permanent part of the festival programme — a tradition interrupted only during the Second World War.

Movie or film aficionados will recall that the Salzburg Festival actually featured as a location and venue in the 1965 motion picture The Sound of Music. As depicted in the worldwide blockbuster feature, the family Von Trapp won first place in the Salzburg Music Festival in 1936 and became successful internationally, singing Renaissance and Baroque music, madrigals, and folk songs all across Europe. They left their beloved Austria owing to the outbreak of the Second World War and eventually settled in the United States. Many members of the family still travel to Salzburg to attend and have performed in previous festivals.

The festival has evolved into the greatest classic festival in the world. For the itinerary in 2020, its centenary year, more than 200 performances in 15 venues over 44 days will be staged, with guests from 80 countries — 40 of them non-European. This year, On the occasion of its centenary, the Salzburg Festival will pay tribute to one of its defining figures and a committed supporter of young conducting talent with the Herbert von Karajan Young Conductors Award. This award is open to conductors from all over the world who are over 21 and under 35 years of age.

The design of this extraordinary centenary coin is created by Helmut Andexlinger, who utilised an avant-garde in approach.

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality

Maximum Mintage
20 euro

.925 Silver

 22.4 g 34 mm Proof with applied colour

30,000


Each Proof example is presented in a custom case, accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For more information about this coin and others available from the Austrian Mint, please visit their website.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Austria: “A Lion in Winter” features on new silver coin released just in time for the holiday season Austria: Alfred Adler features on latest Vienna Schools of Psychotherapy gold coin Luxembourg: 20th anniversary of central bank’s founding celebrated with new gold coin Austria: New and exciting coin series, “The Magic of Gold”

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓