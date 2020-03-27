Coin Update

Austria: Easter coins feature “Friends for Life” and iconic royal Lipizzaner horses

The Mint of Austria has released new collector coins in time for the Easter celebration. Annual coins issued since 2002 have become a firm favourite this time of year for gift-giving. Few animals have had a more significant impact on humans than the horse. Its power, beauty, and sensitivity also make the horse one of the most beloved members of the animal kingdom, not least among young riders just learning the skill, many of whom form a profound and enduring bond with their loyal equine friend.

Designed by Helmut Andexlinger, Herbert Wähner, and Kathrin Kuntner, these nine-sided coins feature a foal in the foreground ­frolicking happily through a meadow while its mother keeps a watchful eye close behind. The coin’s obverse shows the coats of arms of the nine federal provinces of Austria.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage
€5 Copper 8.9 g  28.5 mm Proof  200,000
€5 .925 Silver 7.78 g 28.5 mm Brilliant Unc.  50,000

The silver coins are presented in a special vacuum-sealed blister-pak folder with colourful images and an informative narrative. Additional five-euro coins of the same design are struck in Uncirculated quality in pure copper and are available for their face value. For further information about these coins and others available from the Austrian Mint, please visit their website.

