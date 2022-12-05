Coin Update

Austria: Annual New Year’s €5 coin for 2023 features the story of the lucky pig

The Austrian Mint has launched their 2023-dated annual €5 New Year’s coin, which rekindles a centuries-old story about fortune during challenging times. The latest New Year coin features a lucky pig because this likeable and intelligent animal has long been a symbol of good luck in Austria. 

Designed by Austrian Mint artisans Helmut Andexlinger, Anna Rastl, and Rebecca Wilding, the nine-sided coin’s obverse features the head of a pig, its snout slightly raised above a crop of lucky four-leafed clovers. A pig and four-leafed clovers — two lucky symbols featured along with the year 2023.

The reverse of the coin shows the coats of arms of all nine of the provinces of Austria along with the denomination of 5 EURO with the numeral centred. 

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
5 euro

.999 Copper

 8.9 g 28.5 mm Uncirculated

200,000
5 euro

.925 Silver

 7.7 g 28.5 mm Brilliant Unc.

50,000

Available from the 30th November, each selected Uncirculated silver coin is presented in a blister-type folder with illustrations and text describing the coin’s motif. The Uncirculated copper coins are sold without packaging and are available at their face value. For more details, please visit the website of the Austrian Mint.

