Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Austria: Annual Easter silver commemorative coin features the dance of the honey bee 

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Austrian Mint has released its latest annual Easter-themed coin, originally launched in 2002. This year’s motif selected for Easter is the hard-working and invaluable honeybee. Vital to the planet’s eco-system, these flying insects not only provide needed pollination of foods and crops, but they are also among the most important and prolific pollinators. Their work is literally worth its weight in gold. Bees also aid in the cultivation of flowers and, of course, produce the coveted sweet golden nectar known to us all as honey. The world of the honey bee came to the attention of a prominent Austrian personality whose unusual behaviour, to his mind, deserved some attention and explanation. In the early 20th century, the curious behaviour of honeybees piqued the interest of Karl von Frisch (1886–1982) from Vienna, who would become an eminent behavioural scientist of his day. He was intrigued by how the insects sometimes move in circles and perform a figure-of-eight “wiggle dance.” Over time, von Frisch discovered this behaviour wasn’t just some kind of mating ritual but in fact, bees are communicating, using this dance language to the other members of their hive to show them where they can find pollen and nectar. Von Frisch hypothesised the specific “round dance,” in which bees move in a circle, turn around, then follow the same circle path in the opposite direction, communicates to other bees that there are flowers with pollen in the immediate vicinity of the hive. When the food source is further away, the wiggle dance tells the watching bees how far it is and in which direction they can find it. Although originally disputed by other scientists, von Frisch’s theory and years of study eventually earned him the Nobel Prize in 1973.

Designed by Helmut Andexlinger, Herbert Wähner, and Rebecca Wilding, the obverse side of these nine-sided coins, minted both in silver and copper, depicts a representation of the wiggle dance performed by a single honey bee. Behind a bee in flight and above is a decorative honeycomb design. To the right is a stylised representation of a honeybee and hive. Below the primary design is the year of minting, 2023. The coin’s reverse shows the coats of arms of all nine of the provinces of Austria, along with the denomination of 5 EURO with the numeral centred.

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
5 euro

.999 Copper

 8.9 g 28.5 mm Uncirculated

200,000
5 euro

.925 Silver

 7.7 g 28.5 mm Brilliant Unc.

50,000

Available from the 8th March, each selected Uncirculated silver coin is presented in a blister-type folder with illustrations and text describing the coin’s motif. The Uncirculated copper coins are sold without packaging and are available for their face value. For more details, please visit the website of the Austrian Mint here for the silver coin or here for the copper coin.

Also available is a gift set that includes a special blend and label of honey which has direct connections to the Austrian Mint. Almost 100,000 bees live in their own colony behind the site of the mint’s historic headquarters on Heumarkt, central Vienna, and their number is growing all the time. From there, the honeybees take advantage of all the fantastic flowers and plants in the surrounding parks and gardens, such as the Stadtpark, just across the street. The mint’s bees, known as Carinthian bees, are a naturally evolved sub-species of the western honeybee (Apis mellifera). Simply called “carnica” by beekeepers, they are considered docile and very productive. As such, the mint’s bees produce substantial quantities of honey, which is known as “liquid gold from Heumarkt” that is cultivated, prepared, and packed at Gernot Gangl’s apiary in the leafy outskirts of Vienna. The Austrian Mint’s own label of honey is available (only for customers in Austria) both in 1.6-ounce(50 g) and 8-ounce (250 g) jars here.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Austria: Final silver Proof coin in “Eyes of the World” series released featuring American brown bear  Austria: New series, “Unsung Heroines,” launches with new €50 gold coin honouring artist Tina Blau  Austria: New annual Easter silver coins feature a little miracle and highlight a baby chick and egg Austria: Second silver Proof coin in “Eyes of the Continents” series features Europe and the wisdom of the owl

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓