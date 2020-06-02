Australia: Sixth effigy of Queen Elizabeth II features on new gold and silver Proof coin sets

The Royal Australian Mint has released gold and silver Proof sets which now include the sixth effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II to be seen on Australian coinage. The Royal Australian Mint announced in April 2018 that the Clark effigy had been chosen to replace the portrait created by Ian Rank-Broadley, which was seen on Australian coinage for the last 20 years.

The sixth definitive numismatic effigy, which now graces all Australian circulation and many commemorative coins, is referred to as the Jody Clark Commonwealth effigy and is an adaption of the United Kingdom’s own exclusive effigy introduced in 2015. Both effigies show the side profile of HM the Queen wearing a diamond diadem crown, and, in keeping with tradition, the Queen continues to face right. A noticeable difference between the effigy seen on the coins issued in the United Kingdom and Australia’s portrait is that the Commonwealth effigy includes Her Majesty’s shoulders and features the Victorian coronation necklace. Jody Clark’s design for the Commonwealth effigy was chosen through a competition commissioned by the Royal Mint’s Advisory Committee in the United Kingdom.

Each version includes all six denominations currently in circulation from five cents to two dollars. The 2020 definitive Proof sets are also available in base metal as well as a Brilliant Uncirculated version base metal option.

Metal Five cents 10 cents 20 cents 50 cents One dollar Two dollars Mintage .9999 Gold 6.03 g 12.14 g 24.36 g 33.63 g 21.52 g 15.88 g 50 Sets

The sets are presented in a variety of packaging. The silver version is presented in a custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The gold option is presented in a polished hardwood case, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, and is limited to just 50 sets. For more information on these and other Proof sets available from the Royal Australian Mint, please visit their website.

