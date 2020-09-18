Australia: Second coins released in “Most Dangerous” series feature great white shark

The Royal Australian Mint has released their latest gold and silver bullion collector coins which is part of a subject that makes us all think about the other creatures we share the planet with. Entitled “Australia’s Most Dangerous,” the series focuses on the very species which as the name says — are some of the most dangerous to our existence, be they insects with venom, or, in the case of the great white shark, their ferocious jaws. This the second release in the series which follows gold and silver coins featuring the deadly Redback Spider issued earlier in the year.

However, although attacks on humans are not unheard of, fatalities to people caused by great white sharks are actually somewhat rare. New research has discovered that due to the naturally curious nature of great white sharks, after a “sample bite,” their victim is quickly released, indicating that eating people is not actually in their meal plan. Explicably, divers in black or dark wetsuits are mistaken for seals, which is part of their diet. With great white shark numbers thought to be decreasing, they are a protected species in Australia.

The reverse side of the 2021-dated gold and silver coins features a very toothy great white shark in action, leaping out of the water — those razor-sharp teeth prominently showing. Just to the lower right is the text GREAT WHITE SHARK and the specifications of the coin placed along the upper-right edge.

The obverse side includes the Commonwealth effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II created by Engraver Jody Clark and introduced onto Australian coinage earlier this year.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage One dollar .999 Silver 31.1 g 40 mm Bullion 25,000 100 dollars .9999 Gold 31.1 g 38.7 mm Bullion 250

The series “Australia’s Most Dangerous” is in collaboration with the Royal Australian Mint and LPM, which are based in Hong Kong and are the exclusive & official distributors. The silver coins are available in purchases ranging from one to 240, with each coin encapsulated individually or sealed in rolls of 10 and in boxes of 240. Each gold coin is encapsulated and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. Collectors and investors can visit their website for further details concerning purchasing.

