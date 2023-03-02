Coin Update

Australia: New silver Proof dollar coins feature fighting spirit of the kanagaroo

The Royal Australian Mint has released new silver Proof coins, which, in keeping with the circulation-type design found on this denomination, offer a variation of one of the country’s national symbols of its wildlife. With its powerful hind legs and tail, Australia’s kangaroo symbolises the fighting spirit of the “Land Down Under.” The kangaroo motif has been depicted on the dollar coin since its introduction in 1984, and the reverse side has also seen several different designs of this marsupial, featuring on gold and silver bullion-type coinage.  

The focus for the 2023-dated collector edition one-dollar silver coin is the indomitable fighting spirit exhibited in kangaroos. 

Designed by Royal Australian Mint artisan Aaron Baggio, the reverse side captures two majestic kangaroos in a head-to-head physical confrontation. The strength and resilience are rendered in graceful detail set against a rising sun along with the coin’s denomination of 1 DOLLAR. To the right and along the edge are the specifications ½ oz .999 Ag. The coin includes the memorial obverse of the Late Queen Elizabeth II, which features the Commonwealth effigy created by Jody Clark supplemented with the memorial years of Her Majesty’s reign 1952 – 2022 above, along with the year of release, 2023

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Dimensions  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
1 dollar

.999 Silver

 15.5 g  28.5 mm Proof

2,500

Available from the 2nd March, the one-dollar silver Proof coins are encapsulated and presented in a custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

