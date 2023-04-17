Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Australia: New bullion series focuses on wildlife in the Australian Antarctic Territory 

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Royal Australian Mint has launched a new bullion series which will focus on the wildlife encountered in Australia’s Antarctic Territory (AAT). The series begins with the emperor penguin, which is the largest of all the penguin species and is found throughout Antarctica and the Australian Antarctic Territory. With their regal bearing and distinctive markings, emperor penguins are the largest of all penguins, standing around a metre (or just over three feet) tall and weighing up to 45 kilograms (or nearly 100 pounds). Once regarded as a species of least concern in terms of endangerment, emperor penguins are now regarded as near threatened due to declining availability of their food, brought about by climate change and industrial fishing. In the wild, their predators are killer whales, leopard seals, and the giant petrel. The most dangerous predator is the leopard seal, which can eat about 15 penguins a day, though they usually only catch the weak or the very sick, as a healthy penguin can usually out-swim a leopard seal. On the other hand, emperor penguins are predominantly carnivores and eat a diet that consists of krill, squid, silverfish, and other fish species. Unlike many penguins that feed on surface prey, emperor penguins often reach depths of over 1,500 feet and can remain submerged for up to 18 minutes. Studies by organisations such as the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution suggest emperor penguins could be on the brink of extinction by the end of this century.

The coins are designed by the Royal Australian Mint’s Adam Ball, whose reverse side depicts an emperor penguin with its chick. In the background, there is a colony of adult emperor penguins lining up to dive from the Antarctic ice into the ocean. Above and to the right are the text EMPEROR PENGUIN along the rim and the coins’ specifications 1 oz. 9999 GOLD or 999 SILVER.

The obverse side includes the memorial commonwealth obverse created by engraver Jody Clark, depicting her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, along with the years of her reign, 1952 and 2022. Below the Queen’s likeness is the denomination 100 DOLLARS (gold) or 1 DOLLAR (silver). The coins carry the year 2023.

Denom. Metal  Weight  Dimensions  Quality  Mintage Limit 
1 dollar .999 Silver 31.1 g 40 mm Brilliant Unc. Bullion 25,000
100 dollars .9999 Gold 31.1 g 38.7 mm Brilliant Unc. Bullion 250

Each of the gold and silver coins is encapsulated, with the gold versions presented in a Royal Australian Mint-branded custom case with illustrated slipcase. Both are available directly from the Royal Australian Mint for those residents in Australia or from a reputable bullion dealer in your region/country. For additional information, please click here for the silver coin or here for the gold coin.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Australia: Latest annual coin in Australian Dolphins bullion series features Fraser’s dolphin in gold and silver Australia: Impressions of Australia features kangaroos on latest gold and silver collector coins  Australia: New gold and silver coins in popular “Australia Zoo” series features African and Sumatran elephants  United Kingdom: The Bull of Clarence features on the fourth gold and silver coins in “Royal Tudor Beasts” Collection

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓