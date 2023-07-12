Coin Update

Australia: Latest gold and silver coins in popular “Australian Dolphins” series features rough-toothed variety

The Royal Australian Mint has released new gold and silver coins that are the fifth release in their popular investment series entitled “Australian Dolphins.” The series, which promotes investment through the purchase of gold and silver bullion, features a different variety or sub-species every year. For 2023, the design features an image of the rough-toothed variety. Dolphins are found in oceans throughout the world, but more often, they favour deeper waters such as those found around and near Australia. Far out to sea are rough-toothed dolphins, or Steno bredanensis, with their distinctive and overall appearance often described as quite primitive, akin to a prehistoric dolphin. Named for the irregular ridges on their teeth, which are unique to their species, rough-toothed dolphins are superficially similar in appearance to other dolphins, though the differences, such as their conical head and slender nose, are apparent on closer examination. Like other dolphins, they live on a diet of squid and small fish. These elegant aquatic mammals are the most often encountered far beyond land, and though the rough-toothed dolphins are less well-known than, for instance, the familiar bottlenose dolphin, they nevertheless are just as sociable and have been frequently observed mixing and travelling with other oceanic dolphins. Rough-toothed dolphins live in groups of up to 20 and exhibit similar behaviours as other dolphins, including occasional bow-riding of boats. Population numbers aren’t accurately known, but this variety of dolphin is not believed to be threatened. However, they can fall victim to nets and hunting by fishermen, as well as to predation by sharks and killer whales.

Designed by Royal Australian Mint’s artisan Stevan Stojanovic, his elegant design depicts a rough-toothed Dolphin with its head emerging from the water and mouth open to show off its unusual teeth against a background of the sun on the horizon. Overhead, another dolphin jumps out of the splashing sea and along the arch of the coin itself. Above the primary design is the text ROUGH-TOOTHED DOLPHIN, along with the coins’ specifications placed below, 1 oz .9999 FINE GOLD or 1 oz .999 FINE SILVER.

The obverse side includes the memorial commonwealth obverse created by engraver Jody Clark depicting her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1926–2022), along with the years of her reign, 1952 and 2022. Below the Queen’s likeness is the denomination 100 DOLLARS (gold) or 1 DOLLAR (silver). The coins carry the year 2023, that of their release.

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality

Mintage
1 dollar

.999 Silver

 31.1 g 40 mm Brilliant Unc.

25,000
10 dollars

.9999 Gold

 31.1 g 38.7 mm Brilliant Unc. 250

Each of the gold and silver coins is encapsulated and presented in a Royal Australian Mint-branded custom case with a certificate of authenticity and illustrated slipcase. Both are available either directly from the Royal Australian Mint for those residing in Australia or from a reputable bullion dealer in your region/country. For additional information, please click here for the silver coin or here for the gold coin.

