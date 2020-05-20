Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Australia: Latest coins released in ongoing “Next Generation” silver bullion series

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Perth Mint has released their latest coins that are part of an ongoing series entitled “Next Generation,” which portray some of the continents indigenous wildlife with full-grown depictions and their offspring.

The Next Generation Series debuted in 2018, with the first coins featuring one of the famed marsupials from the Australian continent, the ever-familiar and adored koala mother and her young cub. Next in the series and for 2019 was the depiction of one of the most fearsome reptiles from Australia, the mother crocodile and her young baby. Now, the kookaburra, which has been a staple of Perth Mint silver bullion coins, takes its place in the third design of the collection. The kookaburra bullion coins have been available since 1990 and were the first coins of their kind to feature native wildlife species with a new reverse design or interpretation each year. They have become a must-have coin for many investors and coin collectors alike.

The Next Generation Series from the Perth Mint are struck as piedforts, a double-thickness blank of six millimetres that combines the diameter of one-ounce coins with the two-ounce weight of larger blanks. The result is a smaller coin by diameter that is heavy and dense, which also allows for deeper, detailed relief.

For 2020, the reverse side, which is created by Natasha Muhl, features the kookaburra, the largest member of the kingfisher species and one of the most popular designs used on Australian coins from the Perth Mint. A kookaburra mother is sitting perched in her nest with a young baby chick.

The obverse side includes the Commonwealth effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty is depicted facing right in profile wearing the George IV State Diadem Crown. Officially introduced in 2015 and created by British engraver Jody Clark, it is the sixth effigy of the Queen to be included on Australian coins. The coin’s fineness, year of issue, and denomination are seen just under the Queen’s likeness.

Denomination

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality

Maximum Mintage
Two dollars

.9999 Silver

 62.2 g 40.9 mm Brilliant Unc.

75,000

The coins are available as a single piece and inserted in individual protective plastic flips or packaged in mint tubes of 10 coins. For additional information about these coins and others produced by the Perth Mint, please visit the website of Provident Metals.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

The Franklin Mint’s legacy for modern numismatics Dillon Gage explains coronavirus impacts on gold Canada: Mega-sized 10-kilogram Gold Maple Leaf coin launched by Royal Canadian Mint Tuvalu: New silver ounce coin honours American actor John Wayne

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓