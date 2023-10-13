Australia: Latest 50-cent colour commemorative coin marks 60th anniversary of the Bathurst Great Race

The Royal Australian Mint has released new commemorative 50-cent coins, which mark the 60th anniversary of one of the country’s most anticipated sports events in the field of auto racing. From its beginnings in the 1960s as a 500-mile race for standard production cars, the Great Race at Bathurst has evolved into an annual multi-million-dollar battle between purpose-built, millimetre-perfect V8-powered supercars. Australia’s “Great Race” celebrates a special milestone in 2023, the 60th anniversary of its first running in 1963, at the legendary Mount Panorama circuit. An Australian sporting institution, the race has provided a true endurance test of driver and machine as the best racers in the country, and indeed the world, have challenged the mighty Mountain. With turn names like “Hell Corner,” “The Cutting,” and “The Esses,” it’s not too difficult to imagine why Bathurst is considered by many to be one of the world’s most legendary and challenging racing circuits. The Bathurst 1,000 is the ultimate battleground, where a 1,000-kilometre endurance race on an unforgiving mountainous track could be won and lost in the last lap. Globally recognised as one of the world’s greatest motorsport events, the Bathurst 1,000 remains an annual focal point for racers and fans alike as an iconic event on the calendar. The race was held this year from the 5th to the 8th October.

Designed by the Royal Australian Mint’s Lydia Ashe, her depiction features six touring cars, one for each decade of the Great Race. To the left and right of the racing cars are stripes of blue, white, red, and light orange, representing the colours of the Bathurst logo and is placed along the course. The commemorative text 60TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE BATHURST GREAT RACE is placed above the primary design. The Bathurst 1,000 strikes will be one of the last commemorative coins to feature an effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The commonwealth “Memorial Obverse” designed by British engraver Jody Clark, which included the years of reign 1952 – 2022, was added to differentiate the coins minted after the Queen’s death. It was announced on the 26th September by assistant minister for treasury Andrew Leigh, who confirmed that Australian coins featuring an effigy of HM King Charles III are set to be released by the end of 2023 though the specific portrait and the artist will not be revealed, until later in the year.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 50 cents Cupro-nickel 15.5 g 31.5 mm Brilliant Unc. with applied colour 30,000

The Brilliant Uncirculated cupro-nickel coins are encased in a coin-card format, which includes illustrations and informative text. For additional information about these and other coins available from the Royal Australian Mint, please visit the website of Australia Post.

