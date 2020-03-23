Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Australia: King of all marsupials, the red kangaroo, features on new silver Proof coins

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Royal Australian Mint has launched their latest silver Kangaroo-themed coins which features one of the country’s more iconic and instantly-recognised Australian wildlife symbols. Begun in 1992, the Kangaroo series has been a popular release from the Royal Australian Mint and is especially poignant today. Taking into consideration the sheer number of red kangaroos that were lost during the massive bush fires in Australia over a six-month period, this natural disaster is referred to as the Black Summer. It has been estimated that one billion animals have been killed and some endangered species may be driven to extinction.

Red kangaroos are found mostly in the central plains of Australia. The male is reddish-brown in colour with a lighter coloured underside. The red kangaroo has a more squared-off snout than other kangaroos.

Of course, marsupials (kangaroos, most of all) are known for their unique pouch where their young primarily develop just after birth. A baby kangaroo (or joey) is only about the size of a lima bean when it is actually born, and it is the process of making its way into the mother’s pouch which is, in itself, an arduous task. Unable to see or hear, it follows a trail made by its mother into the pouch where they will continually nurse for around 190 days until it will finally emerge for the first time, almost fully developed, and ready to take its first step outside its protected home.

The reverse design includes a mob of kangaroo (the word “mob” refers to the group they congregate in). The mob includes six kangaroo of various sizes, and they are travelling in a leftward direction. The denomination of ONE DOLLAR is placed below the primary design. The obverse side includes an effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II known as the Commonwealth portrait, created by Jody Clark, along with the year of issue.

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality

Maximum Mintage
One dollar

.999 Silver

 31.1 g 40 mm Proof with applied colour

10,000
One dollar

.999 Silver

 31.1 g 40 mm Proof

5,000

The Proof-quality versions are encapsulated and presented in a custom mint case, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. Please note, the Brilliant Uncirculated frosted coins are encapsulated and offered without a display case, outer box, or certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these coins and others available from the Royal Australian Mint, please visit their website.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Australia: New gold and silver Proof coins remember historic first gold rush Australia: Indian Pacific celebrated with a new 50-cent colour-designed commemorative coin Australia: Second gold and silver triangular coins of the Australian Shipwreck series feature Vergulde Draeck Australia: Legendary Tooth Fairy featured on new $2 collector coin

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓