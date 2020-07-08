Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Australia: Innovative new silver and Proof coin highlights the Great Southern Land with genuine opal inlay

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Perth Mint has released (7th July) new silver and Proof crown coins which highlight an array of features usually associated with the land down under. The design specifically focuses on the unique wildlife only seen in Australia as well as Australia’s place in world Opal production. Australia is the planet’s sixth-largest country, and, at the same time, the smallest of the world’s continents. Evolving across more than three billion years, it is also unique as the lowest, flattest, and driest continent (after Antarctica) and is home to a diverse range of climates, landscapes, and animals. Maritime explorers eventually confirmed its existence, revealing the island continent to be the home of an extraordinary range of wildlife and natural treasures. The Dutch explorer Willem Janszoon (1570–1630) landed on the western side of Cape York Peninsula and charted about 300 kilometres (185 miles) of coastline. Depictions of Terra Australis on world maps varied considerably between the 15th and 18th centuries as explorers traversed the Pacific Ocean. Still, it is British navigator James Cook who is credited with producing the first charted maps of the east coast in 1770.

Struck by the Perth Mint at their facilities in Western Australia, the reverse design on these coins is designed by Aleysha Howarth and features an insert of the tremendous southern Australian continent in stunning Australian opal in the shape of the Australian continent. The Perth Mint’s “P” mintmark is included in the design along with the 2020 year-date and the coin’s weight and fineness.

The obverse side includes the “Commonwealth” effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II created by Jody Clark that was introduced on all circulating Australian coinage this year. The denomination of the coin, 1 DOLLAR, is placed below the Queen’s likeness.

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality

Maximum Mintage
One dollar

.9999 Silver

  31.1 g 36.6 mm Proof with inlay

5,000

Each coin is encapsulated and presented in a classic display case with a clear lid and is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information about this coin and others available from the Perth Mint, please visit their website.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

The Franklin Mint’s legacy for modern numismatics Tuvalu: New silver ounce coin honours American actor John Wayne Tuvalu: Second pirate ship coin issued in “Black Flag” bullion series featuring the Royal Fortune Australia: 30th anniversary of popular “kookaburra” silver bullion coins celebrated with commemorative design

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓