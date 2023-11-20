Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Australia: Fifth gold and silver bullion coin in “Australia’s Most Dangerous” series features deadly tiger snake

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Royal Australian Mint has released the fifth and latest gold and silver one-ounce bullion investment coins which are part of their innovative and popular series entitled “Australia’s Most Dangerous.” The series, since its introduction in 2020, has focused on the continent’s most deadly and dangerous species of animals, both on land and sea, with 2024 featuring one of nature’s most deadly snakes — the tiger snake. Found predominantly in the southern region of Western Australia through to South Australia, Tasmania, including Savage River National Park up through Victoria, and New South Wales. These snakes are usually found in coastal regions, where they favour wetlands, creeks, dams, and other habitats around watercourses, or in habitats near permanent sources of water in pastoral areas. They are so named due to their colour, with markings that are banded like those on a tiger.

The reverse side of both the gold and silver coins depicts tiger snakes, coiled and slithering across a grassy path. The text TIGER SNAKE is placed just to the upper right of the depiction of the featured most dangerous creature. The coins’ specifications of 1oz .9999 GOLD or 1oz .999 SILVER are placed along the lower left rim.

The obverse includes the Commonwealth Memorial Obverse effigy designed by British engraver Jody Clark, which includes the years of reign 1952 – 2022 added to differentiate the coins minted after the Queen’s death. The denomination 100 DOLLARS (gold) or 1 DOLLAR (silver) is shown below her likeness, and the year 2024 is shown as part of the legend.

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Maximum Mintage 
1 dollar

.999 Silver

 31.1 g 40 mm Brilliant Unc.

25,000
100 dollars

.9999 Gold

 31.1 g 38.7 mm Brilliant Unc.

250


Both gold and silver coins are individually encapsulated and shrink-wrapped when purchasing bundles of 10 pieces. For additional information, please click here for the silver coins or here for the gold coins.

Animals in the imaginative series thus far have been the Redback Spider (2020) the Great White Shark (2021) the Desert Scorpion (2022) and the Box Jellyfish (2023).

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Australia: New bullion series focuses on wildlife in the Australian Antarctic Territory  Australia: Commemorative range of gold and silver bullion coins celebrate Sydney Opera House 50th anniversary Australia: New four-coin gold Proof set recreates historic Port Phillip gold patterns Closure of the Pobjoy Mint: the end of an innovative and extraordinary era in modern numismatics

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓