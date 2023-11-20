Australia: Fifth gold and silver bullion coin in “Australia’s Most Dangerous” series features deadly tiger snake

The Royal Australian Mint has released the fifth and latest gold and silver one-ounce bullion investment coins which are part of their innovative and popular series entitled “Australia’s Most Dangerous.” The series, since its introduction in 2020, has focused on the continent’s most deadly and dangerous species of animals, both on land and sea, with 2024 featuring one of nature’s most deadly snakes — the tiger snake. Found predominantly in the southern region of Western Australia through to South Australia, Tasmania, including Savage River National Park up through Victoria, and New South Wales. These snakes are usually found in coastal regions, where they favour wetlands, creeks, dams, and other habitats around watercourses, or in habitats near permanent sources of water in pastoral areas. They are so named due to their colour, with markings that are banded like those on a tiger.

The reverse side of both the gold and silver coins depicts tiger snakes, coiled and slithering across a grassy path. The text TIGER SNAKE is placed just to the upper right of the depiction of the featured most dangerous creature. The coins’ specifications of 1oz .9999 GOLD or 1oz .999 SILVER are placed along the lower left rim.

The obverse includes the Commonwealth Memorial Obverse effigy designed by British engraver Jody Clark, which includes the years of reign 1952 – 2022 added to differentiate the coins minted after the Queen’s death. The denomination 100 DOLLARS (gold) or 1 DOLLAR (silver) is shown below her likeness, and the year 2024 is shown as part of the legend.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 1 dollar .999 Silver 31.1 g 40 mm Brilliant Unc. 25,000 100 dollars .9999 Gold 31.1 g 38.7 mm Brilliant Unc. 250



Both gold and silver coins are individually encapsulated and shrink-wrapped when purchasing bundles of 10 pieces. For additional information, please click here for the silver coins or here for the gold coins.

Animals in the imaginative series thus far have been the Redback Spider (2020) the Great White Shark (2021) the Desert Scorpion (2022) and the Box Jellyfish (2023).

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!