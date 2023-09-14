Coin Update

Australia: Exceptional $5 coin highlights UNESCO World Heritage sites with clever and innovative design

The Royal Australian Mint has released a new commemorative $5 coin, which cleverly and beautifully depicts the many amazing natural and constructed landmarks recognised as World Heritage sites.

Designed by Royal Australian Mint coin engraver Tony Dean, the reverse side of this $5 coin features images of all 20 Australian World Heritage Properties in intricate detailed relief, which frames a full-colour, central image of a handprint, fan palm frond, and a shell fossil surrounded by bricks to represent the natural and built icons and Australia’s rich Indigenous heritage. Encircling the colour-applied design is the text AUSTRALIAN WORLD HERITAGE PROPERTIES with the denomination 5 DOLLARS placed just below. Australia’s heritage sites depicted on the coin are: Australian Convict Sites, Budj Bim Cultural Landscape, Royal Exhibition Building and Carlton Gardens, Sydney Opera House, Australian Fossil Mammal Sites (Riversleigh/Naracoorte), K’gari (Fraser Island), Gondwana Rainforests of Australia, Great Barrier Reef, Greater Blue Mountains Area, Heard and McDonald Islands, Lord Howe Island, Macquarie Island, Ningaloo Coast, Purnululu National Park, Shark Bay (Western Australia), Wet Tropics of Queensland, Kakadu National Park, Tasmanian Wilderness, Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Willandra Lakes Region.

The obverse side features the memorial Commonwealth effigy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1926–2022) designed by renowned British engraver, Jody Clark, and which includes the year of the Queen’s reign 1952–2022, as part of the legend surrounding the Queen’s likeness.

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality

Mintage Limit
5 dollars

Al-Zn-Br

 20 g 38.7 mm Brilliant Unc. with colour

30,000

Each coin is encapsulated and presented in a coin-card format with informative text and illustrations. The $5 Australian World Heritage Properties coin can be purchased through the Mint’s coin shop, call centre and authorised dealers from Thursday, 7th September 2023. Alternatively, the collectible coin will also be available for purchase from the gift shops at the World Heritage properties that feature on the coin. For additional information, please click here.

Comments

  1. Definitely it is a very attractive coin however despite not releasing coins on their eshop ( it had its own share of problems) for past many months but rather relying on their traditional distributor network has only worked for profiteers. On the day of the release , even before people could react, these were gone ( 30,000 of them) ! and were posted on ebay for 500+ Dollars ! Though the limit was 1 per household however folks on ebay were holding more 20 each ! Absolutely disgusting…if you visit RAM’s Facebook page , you would come across loads of frustrated collectors. I also couldn’t get it.

  2. Hello Mahesh,

    I was a bit disappointed with the mintage of this coin, my feeling has always been that for coins which the Mints expect there will be high demand for – introduce an ordering period and anyone who wants the coin ought to be able to order & pay for one, that should be the ultimate mintage and everyone’s happy.

    I am also not a fan of webpage queueing systems which often do not take into consideration time differences nor do they update on items sold. A keen collector waits for hours only to find out the option they want was sold out long ago. This frustrates collectors who ultimately give up and forget about coin collecting.

    Distributors play an important part in getting coins to collectors but often the prices are quite inflated which also dissuades collectors. It is time for Mints, distributors and collectors to come together and find a solution which encourages collecting and makes all participating parties happy.

  3. Hello Michael , I absolutely echo your views. With so much of great technology in our hands , we should be able to find a resilient and reliable solution

