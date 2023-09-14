Australia: Exceptional $5 coin highlights UNESCO World Heritage sites with clever and innovative design

The Royal Australian Mint has released a new commemorative $5 coin, which cleverly and beautifully depicts the many amazing natural and constructed landmarks recognised as World Heritage sites.

Designed by Royal Australian Mint coin engraver Tony Dean, the reverse side of this $5 coin features images of all 20 Australian World Heritage Properties in intricate detailed relief, which frames a full-colour, central image of a handprint, fan palm frond, and a shell fossil surrounded by bricks to represent the natural and built icons and Australia’s rich Indigenous heritage. Encircling the colour-applied design is the text AUSTRALIAN WORLD HERITAGE PROPERTIES with the denomination 5 DOLLARS placed just below. Australia’s heritage sites depicted on the coin are: Australian Convict Sites, Budj Bim Cultural Landscape, Royal Exhibition Building and Carlton Gardens, Sydney Opera House, Australian Fossil Mammal Sites (Riversleigh/Naracoorte), K’gari (Fraser Island), Gondwana Rainforests of Australia, Great Barrier Reef, Greater Blue Mountains Area, Heard and McDonald Islands, Lord Howe Island, Macquarie Island, Ningaloo Coast, Purnululu National Park, Shark Bay (Western Australia), Wet Tropics of Queensland, Kakadu National Park, Tasmanian Wilderness, Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Willandra Lakes Region.

The obverse side features the memorial Commonwealth effigy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1926–2022) designed by renowned British engraver, Jody Clark, and which includes the year of the Queen’s reign 1952–2022, as part of the legend surrounding the Queen’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 5 dollars Al-Zn-Br 20 g 38.7 mm Brilliant Unc. with colour 30,000

Each coin is encapsulated and presented in a coin-card format with informative text and illustrations. The $5 Australian World Heritage Properties coin can be purchased through the Mint’s coin shop, call centre and authorised dealers from Thursday, 7th September 2023. Alternatively, the collectible coin will also be available for purchase from the gift shops at the World Heritage properties that feature on the coin. For additional information, please click here.

