Australia: Commemorative range of gold and silver bullion coins celebrate Sydney Opera House 50th anniversary

The Royal Australian Mint has released bullion-quality gold and silver ounce coins in celebration of one of the country’s most internationally recognised landmarks. This world-famous structure has earned a special place of affection for both Australians and visitors alike: the Sydney Opera House.

Designed by Royal Australian Mint artist Adam Ball, the reverse side of both the gold and silver investment coins features a detailed representation of the Opera House’s iconic sails as seen from the west and in aerial view. In the background and above the skyline of the Opera House is a series of partial circular lines representing sound emanating from performances. To the upper right is the official logo of the 50th anniversary of the Sydney Opera House, consisting of the numeral 50 and outlines of the distinctive shape of the structure’s roof superimposed over the zero digit. Below the Opera House is the text Sydney Opera House, with a linear representation of the harbour waters below the text.

The obverse side on both the gold and silver coins includes the memorial Commonwealth effigy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1926–2022) created by engraver Jody Clark and includes the year of the Queen’s reign, 1952 – 2022. The denomination and year of issue, 2023, are incorporated into the design and the denomination of 100 DOLLARS (gold) or 1 DOLLAR (silver) is shown below the Queen’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit $1 .999 Silver 31.1 g 40 mm Bullion 50,000 $100 .9999 Gold 31.1 g 38.7 mm Bullion 5,000

Available from the 7th August, each gold and silver Brilliant Uncirculated coin is individually encapsulated. For additional information, please visit the website of the Royal Australian Mint for the silver coin here or for the gold coin here.

Collectors outside Australia are also advised to inquire with their nearest bullion dealers who partner with the Royal Australian Mint.

