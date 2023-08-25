Aruba: New silver Proof coin marks centenary anniversary of aviation and development

The Central Bank of Aruba has released new silver Proof-quality collector coins that mark the Caribbean island’s centenary of aviation development and travel. It was in 1923 when the first two airplanes landed in the Paardenbaai Harbour of Oranjestad, Aruba, carrying their first passengers, and that was how aviation in Aruba was born. From 1934, fully licensed, regularly scheduled commercial passenger flights also started on the island, which consisted of one flight per week and up to six passengers that could be transported between Aruba and Curacao.

The coins are produced by the Royal Dutch Mint at their facilities in Houten, Netherlands, and on behalf of the Central Bank of Aruba. The obverse side depicts the image of a vintage U.S. Navy Curtiss H-16 as it flies into view. This was the first of the two maritime patrol flying boats that landed in Horse Bay adjacent to Paardenbaai Harbour on the 18th August 1923. As it is coming in for a landing at the airstrip near the Paardenbaai Harbour of Oranjestad, a detailed aerial navigator’s map of the coast is shown as it would have appeared 100 years ago. A commemorative inscription surrounds the primary design and is shown on a broad golden-coloured ring which reads 100TH ANNIVERSARY ARUBA AVIATION placed above the design. The commemorative years 1923 – 2023 are seen just under the design along the rim. The reverse side features the official Aruban crest centred along with a miniature national flag depicted in full colour to the left of the crest and the representation of the Dutch crown placed to the right. The text ARUBA 2023 and 5 FLORIN is placed along the right rim. The edge of the coin includes incused lettering which reads DIOS * TA *CU * NOS*.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 5 florin .925 Silver 25 g 38 mm Proof with applied colour 700 pieces

Each coin is encapsulated and presented in a matte white heavy-gauge card custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

