The Banco Central de la Republica Argentina has released silver Proof coins which mark the 40th anniversary of the restoration of democracy in Argentina. With the jubilation that followed the elections in March 1973 and a return to democracy following over six and a half years of military rule, the political scene was set for the return of former president Juan Peron from exile. Additional elections were held in September 1973, which saw 61 percent of the electorate cast their vote in favour of Peron and the party which bore his name. However, Juan Peron suffered a heart attack and died on the 1st July 1974, less than a year after his third election to office. He was succeeded by his third wife, Isabel Peron, who held the office of vice-president. When she formally ascended to the presidency, she became the first woman in the world to hold the title of “president.” However, she lacked executive experience, and this was made obvious to her political adversaries. On the 23rd March 1976, Perón was alerted to suspicious military exercises and boarded the presidential helicopter, which did not fly her to the presidential residence but rather to an air force base where she was formally deposed and arrested. The coup was organised by a military junta led by General Jorge Rafael Videla, who seized power and removed Isabel Peron from office and addressed the nation regarding the change in government. From that date until the 5th December 1983, Argentina was governed by a military dictatorship that was later found to have committed human rights violations including torture, extrajudicial executions, and the imprisonment of thousands without trial. The hallmark of the junta’s repression in Argentina however, was the practice of enforced disappearance.

During the last months of the dictatorship, the junta under General Galteri (December 1981–June 1982) took extreme measures to distract the public’s attention from runaway inflation and the disappearances of thousands of dissidents who were never seen again. To redirect attention from these failing administration policies, the Argentinian army invaded the Falkland Islands, a British crown colony 300 miles off the coast of southern Argentina on the 2nd April 1982. The Falkland Islands have been administered by Great Britain since 1832, but claimed by Buenos Aires for many years. In defence of British overseas territory, the United Kingdom sent the Royal Navy to reclaim, liberate, and henceforth defend the territory from future military aggression. The defeat of Argentinian forces on the 14th June came with their official surrender from Buenos Aires. As a consequence, Argentina’s loss of the war led to ever-larger protests against the Galtieri regime and is credited with giving the final push to drive out the military junta that had overthrown Isabel Perón in 1976 and perpetrated the crimes of the Dirty War. General Galtieri was forced from office four days after Argentina’s surrender and was replaced by General Alfredo Oscar Saint-Jean.

Democratic elections were scheduled for the 30th October 1983, with Raul Alfonsín (1927–2009) winning the election with 51.75% of the votes against his opponent. The Alfonsin administration was sworn in on the 10th December 1983, with the military regime formally ceding power to the country’s first elected head of state since Juan Peron’s administration in 1974. Before the restoration of civilian government, a total of seven military officers served as Argentina’s head of state, with many of them being tried and sentenced to imprisonment for their participation in what has become known as the “Dirty War.” Since the restoration of democracy, a total of 13 presidents have either been elected or succeeded to office with the latest candidate, Javier Milei, being sworn into office on the 10th December. According to Argentina’s 1994 constitutional amendment, the president may serve for four years with the possibility of re-election for one more term. A president who has served two consecutive terms may be elected again after an interval of one term.

The silver Proof coins are produced by the Mint of Poland at their facilities in Warsaw on behalf of the Banco Central de la Republica Argentina and designed by a collective team of graphic artists at the Banco Central. The obverse side depicts an image of the Palace of the National Congress, which is centred, and includes colour or applied tinted detail of its distinctive green colour on the imposing dome of the building. The colour, or patina, has been acquired over many years on its copper plates due to contact with environmental elements. To the left side next to the palace are the commemorative years 1983 and 2023. Along the upper rim above the primary design is the text REPÚBLICA ARGENTINA and below is the additional text RESTAURACIÓN DE LA DEMOCRACIA (“Restoration of Democracy”). The reverse side features the national crest of the Republic of Argentina adopted in 1813 with the denomination UN PESO placed below the crest. The legend EN UNIÓN Y LIBERTAD (“in Union and Freedom”) is shown along the upper rim with laurel branches placed below and extending to both sides of the crest.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 1 peso .900 Silver 25 g 37 mm Proof with tint 2,500

Available from the 11th December, each coin is encapsulated and presented in a custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please contact the Banco Central directly at *protected email*

