Appreciating the Susan B. Anthony dollar (1979 to 1981 and 1999)

The Susan B. Anthony dollars, designed by Chief Engraver Frank Gasparro, are interesting, collectible, and inexpensive. When I assembled my set several years ago these were easy to find with a nice appearance and in high grade. If modern dollars appeal to you, building a set of these dollars is a good way to go. While some people want MS-70 and Proof-70 in certified holders, some of which are expensive, you will be pleased with just about any brilliant Proof, as nearly all are Gems. Mint State coins take a bit more care, but MS-65 and MS-66 are inexpensive and can be hand-picked for beauty.

The following commentary by Frank Gasparro was written at my request on November 4, 1991, and gives his view of the creation of the Anthony dollar:

The important question for me, that stood out in designing the Susan B. Anthony dollar was how the public would accept my interpretation of the great suffragist. My first plaster, June 1st, 1978, showed Susan B. Anthony’s portrait at the age of 28. Considering the few photographs available, I chose this one. This was followed by a rejection by Susan B. Anthony, 2nd, a grandniece, then living. She stated that I portrayed her as “too pretty.” So I had to go back to the “drawing board.” Then, the only photograph I could obtain was showing her in her very old age. I had to “toughen” the features of my present model. Eventually, after much effort, I ended up with a portrait showing Susan B. Anthony in her 50s, at the height of her career. I had to sharpen her features giving her strength of character. I kept in mind, to make the coin artistic and still prove acceptable to the public.”

A certain amount of cherrypicking in collecting is required because, on the obverse of the coin, the highest part of Susan B. Anthony’s cheek often has contact marks, or, in the case of coins not fully struck up, stray marks from the original planchet surface. The eagle’s talons on the reverse are weakly defined. On the 1999-P issues, it is not unusual to find the entire branch without details. As these aspects have not gained much publicity in the marketplace, anyone interested in obtaining sharply struck coins with minimum marks can do so at regular prices.

My own collection of Susan B. Anthony coins is mounted in an album with clear sides to permit me to easily study and enjoy them. I selected the Mint State coins to include those MS-65 or finer, keeping an eye out for sharpness, and the Proofs were automatically of high quality, probably grading 69 or 70 if I were to submit them for certification. I have one of each mintmark, plus the added 1979-P Wide Rim variety. I have not collected the S mintmark “types,” so called, of 1979-S and 1981-S, as to me they are not very distinctive. Anthony dollars are widely listed and of modest cost.

The Guide Book will be of assistance to you as you put together your collection. Have fun!

