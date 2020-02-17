Andrew Jackson Presidential Silver Medal on sale February 24

Coin Update

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the Andrew Jackson Presidential Silver Medal (product code S807) on February 24 at noon EST. The medal is priced at $46.00.

Struck in 99.9 percent fine silver, the medal features Jackson’s portrait on the obverse (heads) with the inscriptions ANDREW JACKSON, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, and A.D.1829.

Moritz Furst, an early 19th-century medallic artist, designed and sculpted the obverse.

The medal’s reverse (tails) features the inscription PEACE AND FRIENDSHIP, symbolized by two hands clasped in a token of amity. On the cuff of the left wrist are three stripes and buttons, while the other wrist is bare. Above the hands, the pipe of peace and tomahawk are crossed over each other. The reverse was designed and sculpted by John Reich, United States Mint Assistant Engraver in the early 19th century.

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The Mint accepts orders online and 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Visit the Mint’s website for information about shipping options.

The Andrew Jackson Presidential Silver Medal will also be available at the Mint’s sales centers in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and Denver. Availability may be limited and subject to change.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of February 24, 2020, at noon EST.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

