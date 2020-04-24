ANA School of Numismatics offers seminar in Pittsburgh

Coin Update

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is offering an educational course through its Florence Schook School of Numismatics, held in conjunction with the Pittsburgh World’s Fair of MoneyIntermediate Grading of U.S. Coins“ will be offered prior to the show. The convention begins August 4 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, located at 1000 Fort Duquesne Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA. The deadline to register is June 26. In the event the seminar is canceled, registrants will receive a full refund.

Intermediate Grading of U.S. Coins

(2-Day Seminar)

This mid-level course is intended to sharpen grading skills through hands-on group and individual exercises, with instructor feedback on each coin. Students will gain a better understanding of current grading-service philosophies and how they evolved in the marketplace. Copper, silver, and gold specimens are covered, with emphasis on About Uncirculated through Uncirculated examples.

Instructors: Steven Feltner and Bob Mellor

Date & Time: August 2-3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $250 for ANA members; $350 for non-members

Location: The Westin, 1000 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

For additional information, contact Courtnie Schobert, seminars coordinator, at .

The American Numismatic Association is a congressionally chartered, non-profit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its 25,000 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of instructional and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call 719-632-2646 or visit the website of the ANA.

Press release courtesy of the American Numismatic Association.

