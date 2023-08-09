Coin Update

ANA officials receive Mint artists’ tributes to Saint-Gaudens “Victory”

Participating in the donation of artworks to the American Numismatic Association on August 9, 2023, at the ANA Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money were (left to right): ANA President Dr. Ralph Ross; Kevin Lipton Rare Coins Sales and Marketing Director Louis Melamed; ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick; United States Mint Artistic Infusion artist Emily Damstra; and Rare Collectibles TV Co-Founder Jack McNamara. (Photo by Donn Pearlman.)

(Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) August 9, 2023 — The American Numismatic Association (ANA) received a donation of autographed, specially produced 20 x 24-inch prints of artworks created by four acclaimed artists who have designed coins and medals for the United States Mint. Their artworks commemorate the famous Victory statue crafted a century ago by another acclaimed numismatic designer, Augustus Saint-Gaudens.

The presentation of the fine art prints was made to ANA President Dr. Ralph Ross and Executive Director Kim Kiick at the association’s 2023 Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money on August 9, 2023.

The artworks were created by Emily Damstra, Miley Frost, Michael Gaudioso, and John Mercanti, and were commissioned by Kevin Lipton Rare Coins in Beverly Hills, California.

The presentation of the artworks was made by Damstra along with Louis Melamed of Kevin Lipton Rare Coins and Jack McNamara, co-founder of Rare Collectibles TV (www.RareCollectiblesTV.com).

High-quality 8 x 10-inch prints of the artwork were being made available free at the convention while supplies lasted, courtesy of Lipton and Rare Collectibles TV.

During the ANA convention, Lipton displayed one of only three privately-owned reductions of Saint-Gaudens’ famous Victory masterpiece statue that has been in New York’s Central Park area since 1903.

The original model for the Victory statue was Harriette Eugenia Anderson, who later was Saint-Gaudens’ model for what is known today as America’s most beautiful coins, the Saint-Gaudens $20 denomination Double Eagles of 1907 to 1933.

As part of the Artistic Infusion Program, Damstra has created 13 designs produced on United States coins, including the new reverse of American Silver Eagle bullion coins introduced in 2021, and three designs for United States Mint medals.

Among Frost’s many artistic accomplishments, she created the “Family of Eagles” featured on the reverse of one-ounce American Gold Eagle bullion coins for 35 years, from 1986 to 2021.

A sculptor/engraver at the United States Mint from 2008 to 2020, Gaudioso’s numerous sculpting and engraving credits include the new Type Two American Silver Eagle bullion coins introduced in 2021, obverses of the 2014 Warren G. Harding, and the 2015 Lyndon B. Johnson presidential dollars.

A former Chief Engraver of the United States Mint between 1974 and 2010, Mercanti produced more coin and medal designs than any employee in the Mint’s history. They include the original reverse design of the popular American Silver Eagle bullion coins and five of the 50 State Quarters Program coins: Arkansas, Iowa, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

For information about Kevin Lipton Rare Coins, call 310-712-8118, and for information about Rare Collectibles TV, call 800-581-7273 or visit www.RareCollectiblesTV.com.

Press release courtesy of Kevin Lipton Rare Coins and Rare Collectibles TV, in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association

