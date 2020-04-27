American Numismatic Association consolidates staff responsibilities

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) eliminated several staff positions this week as a response to COVID-19 and the resulting suspension of several programs.

“Yesterday, I had the sad task of having to bid farewell to four of our team members working in areas of club outreach, facilities, library and seminar/events,” says ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick.

“The ANA has been using significant sums from our reserves to support operating expenditures,” says Kiick. “Our operating deficit has been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting suspension of several programs. I have found it necessary to identify savings wherever possible, which includes eliminating several positions tied to programs that are currently inactive.”

The responsibilities held by those individuals released from employment will be dispersed among existing staff, according to Kiick. Logan Curtis will be the primary contact for ANA clubs and district representatives with support from the membership team; Curtis also will continue in her role as conventions coordinator. Sam Joseph will take the lead on facilities coordination while also fulfilling his expo manager responsibilities. Brianna Victor, seminars manager, will be taking a lead role on virtual education programming, working closely with the ANA IT Committee, led by Chairman Rob Oberth.

COVID-19 forced the closure in March of the Edward C. Rochette Money Museum and the Dwight N. Manley Library, while also compelling the cancellation of the ANA’s Summer Seminar — the first time the event has been cancelled in its 50-plus year history. The museum and library will remain closed through May 31; the ANA headquarters offices will begin a phased re-opening for up to 50 percent of its employees beginning May 4, with social distancing and other safety measures strictly enforced. The remaining team will continue to work from home.

“Staff reductions are difficult for everyone,” says Kiick. “Certainly it’s a blow to those who have been let go, but it’s hard on the entire team — more so because everyone is working from home and there is not an opportunity for a proper goodbye. But those that remain understand that our transition to a stronger, more financially-viable organization may mean that we run leaner and that our programs may look different.”

The American Numismatic Association is a congressionally chartered, non-profit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its 25,000 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of instructional and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call 719-632-2646, or click here.

Press release courtesy of the American Numismatic Association.

