American Numismatic Association cancels 2020 Summer Seminar

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) announced that the 2020 Summer Seminar, scheduled for June 27-July 9 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been cancelled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) safety concerns.

“While it seemed inevitable with each passing week, we were officially notified by Colorado College today that they are suspending all summer programs and camps in order to ‘restrict participants who have traveled to or from affected areas’ associated with the coronavirus pandemic,” says ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick.

Held on the campus of Colorado College adjacent to the ANA, Summer Seminar is a once-a-year opportunity for numismatic learning and camaraderie that offers hundreds of students from around the world a varied selection of week-long courses designed for discovery or continued study.

This is the event’s first cancellation in its 50-plus year history.

“I know the students, instructors, and staff are very disappointed in not being able to have a Summer Seminar this year,” says ANA President Steve Ellsworth. “However, we are in agreement with Colorado College’s decision and they have assured the ANA that they will work to reschedule Summer Seminar for 2021. We feel a huge loss of fellowship with our students and seminar instructors, as well as our team who has worked for months to make this beloved event a success. But our first priority is for the health and safety of our attendees and our community, so this is the right decision.”

Scholarships that were awarded for the 2020 Summer Seminar will be honored for the 2021 event. Anyone who has pre-registered for the 2020 event will receive a full refund.

The American Numismatic Association is a congressionally chartered nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging people to study and collect coins and related items. The ANA helps its 25,000 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of education and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, conventions, and seminars. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or go to the website of the ANA.

Press release courtesy of the American Numismatic Association.

