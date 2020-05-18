America the Beautiful Quarters Program coin honoring Weir Farm National Historic Site available

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) is accepting orders for products featuring the America the Beautiful Quarters Program coin honoring Weir Farm National Historic Site in Connecticut today at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). This is the second release of 2020 and the 52nd overall in the program. Available product options are:

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION MINT MARK PRICE 19ABD 100-Coin Bag P $36.75 19ABE 100-Coin Bag D $36.75 19ABF 100-Coin Bag S $36.75 19ARD Two-Roll Set P, D $34.50 19ARE 40-Coin Roll S $19.75 19ARF Three-Roll Set P, D, S $49.25

The Mint produces the coins in rolls and bags at the Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco facilities. The three-roll set contains coins from all three facilities. Unlike the “P” and “D” mint mark quarters, those with the “S” mint mark will not be released into circulation.

The coin’s reverse (tails) design portrays an artist wearing a painter’s smock, painting outside Julian Alden Weir’s studio at Weir Farm. It was inspired by various images of the studio and Weir’s paintings created on the property, as well as descriptions of Weir and his fellow artists’ creative inspiration from the rural environment. The inscription A NATIONAL PARK FOR ART is included. Additional inscriptions are WEIR FARM, CONNECTICUT, 2020, and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

The obverse (heads) of the America the Beautiful Quarters Program Coins features the restored 1932 portrait of George Washington by sculptor John Flanagan. Required obverse inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, and QUARTER DOLLAR.

The Mint accepts orders online. Information on shipping options is available at the Mint’s website.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of May 18, 2020, at noon EDT.

