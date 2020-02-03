America the Beautiful five-ounce silver Uncirculated coin honoring the National Park of American Samoa on sale February 6

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2020 America the Beautiful five-ounce silver Uncirculated coin honoring the National Park of American Samoa (product code 20AJ) on February 6 at noon EST. Production of this coin is capped at 20,000 units. There is no household order limit. The coin is priced at $178.25.

The reverse (tails) of the coin depicts a Samoan fruit bat mother hanging in a tree with her pup, evoking the remarkable care and energy that this species puts into its offspring. The design is intended to promote awareness of the species’ threatened status due to habitat loss and commercial hunting. The National Park of American Samoa is the only park in the national park system that is home to the Samoan fruit bat. Inscriptions are NATIONAL PARK, AMERICAN SAMOA, 2020, and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

The obverse (heads) features a 1932 restored portrait of George Washington.

Each coin is encapsulated and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The Mint accepts orders online and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Information on shipping options is available at the Mint’s website.

The America the Beautiful five-ounce silver Uncirculated coins are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. To learn more, visit us online for details.

Like many United States Mint products, this coin will also be available at the Mint’s sales centers in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and Denver. Availability may be limited and subject to change.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of February 6, 2020, at noon EST.

