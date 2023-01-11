A FUN beginning to the New Year

The following is an excerpt from an article by Jill Westeyn on the website of the United States Mint

The U.S. Mint kicked off the first week of 2023 by attending the 68th Florida United Numismatist (FUN) Show at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. This year’s FUN show marked the return of the Mint and its booth for the first time since 2020. While no 2023 numismatic products were available for sale, we offered customers an array of gold and silver coins, silver and bronze medals, annual sets, and medals to view and purchase.

Mint Deputy Director Kristie McNally spoke during the opening ceremony on January 4, and attended through January 8. During her comments, she stated:

To all the FUN attendees and participants, please know that we at the Mint deeply appreciate all you do in terms of engagement with youth and adult numismatic enthusiasts. Together, we can sustain and grow the coin-collecting hobby.

Additionally, she met with customers, collectors, and youth at the booth during three “meet and greet” informal events. Attendees were given the opportunity to introduce themselves to McNally, ask questions, comment on processes and programs, receive a signed note card, and take a photo. Youth who stopped by received a signed 2023 American Women Quarters Program coin board.

In addition to meeting kids at the Mint booth, Deputy Director McNally gave two presentations to youth, both on Saturday, January 7. The morning presentation was given to approximately 60 scouts working toward their Coin Collecting Merit Badge. McNally spoke about Mint facilities, the coin-making process, and the importance of following what drives or motivates you. Said McNally, “One day, you can be standing up here as the director or deputy director of the U.S. Mint.”

