2024 Harriet Tubman commemorative coins strike ceremony slated for Philadelphia Mint on November 28

United States Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson will welcome honored guests to the Philadelphia Mint on Tuesday, November 28, at 10 a.m., for the ceremonial striking of the 2024 Harriet Tubman commemorative coins.

Director Gibson will be joined by Robert Portman, former U.S. Senator from Ohio; John Katko, former U.S. representative from New York; Karen Hill, President and CEO of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn, New York; Woodrow Keown, President and Chief Operating Officer of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati; Bishop Dennis Proctor, Presiding Prelate North Eastern Episcopal District of the A.M.E. Zion Church, and Daon Jones, Chief Communications Officer, Procter & Gamble.

Public Law 117-163, the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act, celebrating the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman’s birth, authorizes the U.S. Mint to issue $5 gold coins, $ 1 silver coins, and half dollar clad coins.

The coins follow the three periods of Harriet Tubman’s life and work. The silver dollar designs reflect her work as a conductor on the Underground Railroad. The half dollar clad designs represent her work during the Civil War. The $5 gold coin represents her life after the Civil War and her later years. Coin prices will include surcharges of $35 for each $5 gold coin, $10 for each silver dollar, and $5 for each clad half dollar.

The Public Law authorizes the surcharges to be paid to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the Harriet Tubman Home, Inc., in Auburn, New York, to advance their missions. Coins will go on sale January 4, 2024.

