2024 Greatest Generation commemorative coin strike ceremony at Philadelphia

The following was sent in an e-mail to the numismatic press.

The United States Mint will host a ceremonial strike for the 2024 Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin Program on Wednesday, December 13, at 11:00 am. United States Mint Deputy Director Kristie McNally will be joined by Ms. Jane Droppa, Chair, Friends of the National World War II Memorial, and Jeff Reinbold, Superintendent, National Mall, and Memorial Parks, at the United States Mint at Philadelphia, 151 N. Independence Mall East. The event will be open to the press.

All visitors (including press) require a security clearance to enter. Please email *protected email* for further information.

About the Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin Program

The 2024 Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin Program honors the service and sacrifice of American soldiers and civilians during World War II. Public Law 117-162, the Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin Act, authorizes the U.S. Mint to issue $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins, and half dollar clad coins emblematic of the National World War II Memorial.

Coin prices will include surcharges of $35 for each $5 gold coin, $10 for each silver dollar, and $5 for each clad half dollar. The Public Law authorizes the surcharges to be paid to the non-profit Friends of the National World War II Memorial to support the National Park Service in maintaining and repairing the World War II Memorial, and for educational and commemorative programs. Coins will go on sale February 29, 2024.

