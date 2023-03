2023 Whitman Coin Baltimore June Expo schedule

Early Birds ($75 fee) Thursday, June 8, 10 a.m. entry

Friday, June 9, 9 a.m. entry

Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m. entry Public Hours (FREE Admission) Thursday, June 8, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, June 9, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dealer Setup Wednesday, June 7, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 8, 8 a.m. – 12 noon Dealer Hours Thursday, June 8, 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9, 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Security Room Wednesday, June 7, opens 12 noon

Thursday, June 8, closes 10 a.m.

Saturday, June 9, opens 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 10, closes PROMPTLY at 10 a.m.

Please contact Bill Johnson with BlueLine Protection Services LLC via email *protected email* for pre and post show needs.