2023 United States Mint Proof Set available June 20

Washington – The 2023 United States Mint (Mint) Proof Set will be available for purchase starting at noon EDT on June 20, 2023. The set includes the second series of five coins from the American Women Quarters Program, the four-year initiative celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of women who have shaped our Nation’s history.

The following 10 Proof coins from the Mint’s San Francisco facility are included in the set:

Five 2023 American Women quarters with reverse (tails) designs honoring Bessie Coleman, Edith Kanakaʻole, Eleanor Roosevelt, Jovita Idar, and Maria Tallchief. Each coin features a common obverse design depicting a portrait of George Washington. The design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2023.”

One Native American $1 coin with a reverse design that recognizes the contributions of Maria Tallchief and American Indians in ballet. Tallchief and four other American Indian ballerinas from Oklahoma — her younger sister, Marjorie Tallchief; Yvonne Chouteau; Rosella Hightower; and Moscelyne Larkin — achieved international recognition in the 20th century. Celebrated as the "Five Moons," their legacy of achievement and inclusion continues to influence ballet today. A nod to the Five Moons is presented in the lunar motif, while the four ballerinas in the background are symbolic of both Tallchief's American Indian ballerina contemporaries and the generations of dancers they inspired. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," "MARIA TALLCHIEF," "$1," and "AMERICAN INDIANS IN BALLET." The obverse design retains the central figure, Sacagawea, carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste. Inscriptions are "LIBERTY" and "IN GOD WE TRUST." The year of minting, mint mark, and inscription "E PLURIBUS UNUM" are incused on the edge of the coins.

One Kennedy half dollar

One Roosevelt dime

One Jefferson nickel, and

One Lincoln penny.

A certificate of authenticity is included with each set of coins.

The 2023 United States Mint Proof Set is priced at $35. To set up a REMIND ME alert, click here (product code 23RG). This set is also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is canceled. For details, visit here.

Additional Proof Sets are available here.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of June 20, 2023, at noon EDT.

