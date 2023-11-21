2023 United States Mint Limited Edition Silver Proof Set available on November 28

Washington — The 2023 United States Mint (Mint) Limited Edition Silver Proof Set will be available for purchase beginning on November 28 at noon EST. Production is limited to 50,000 sets, with orders limited to one set per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

Produced at the United States Mint in San Francisco, this set includes the following Proof coins struck in 99.9 percent fine silver:

One American Eagle one-ounce silver Proof coin

Five American Women Quarters Program c oins with reverse designs honoring Bessie Coleman, Edith Kanaka`ole, Eleanor Roosevelt, Jovita Idar, and Maria Tallchief

One Roosevelt dime

Each set of coins includes the Mint’s certificate of authenticity.

The 2023 United States Mint Limited Edition Silver Proof Set is priced at $220. To set up a “Remind Me” alert, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/limited-edition-2023-silver-proof-set-23RC.html/ (product code 23RC).

The 2023 Limited Edition Silver Proof Set is part of the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP) and is available to Authorized Bulk (AB) members. Products listed in this program are eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix to the product code, and carry a premium. Early release products are not eligible for discounts.

Beginning in 2024, the Limited Edition Silver Proof Set will be included in the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is canceled. For details, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions/.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of November 28, 2023, at noon EST.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint

