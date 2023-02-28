Coin Update

2023 United States Mint Congratulations Set available March 2

Washington — The 2023 United States Mint (Mint) Congratulations Set will be available for purchase beginning on March 2, 2023, at noon EST. Production is limited to 40,000 sets. Orders are limited to three sets per household.

Priced at $82, this unique set is perfect for celebrating any special occasion or milestone. The set features a 2023-dated American Silver Eagle Proof dollar bearing the “W” mint mark of the West Point Mint where it was produced. The obverse (heads) of the coin displays sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2023.”

The coin’s reverse (tails) displays a rendition of a majestic bald eagle as it approaches a landing, carrying an oak branch, as if to add it to a nest. Inscriptions include “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “1 OZ. FINE SILVER,” and “ONE DOLLAR.” United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Emily Damstra created the reverse design, which United States Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso sculpted.

The coin is offered in an attractive presentation folder with a coordinating sleeve. The certificate of authenticity is printed on the back of the presentation folder, and coin specifications are on the back of the sleeve.

To set up a REMIND ME alert for the 2023 United States Mint Congratulations Set (product code 23RF), visit here.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of March 2, 2023, at noon EST.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint

