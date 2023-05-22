2023 United States Mint American Silver Eagle one-ounce Uncirculated coin available on May 25

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) 2023 American Silver Eagle one-ounce Uncirculated coin produced at the Mint’s West Point facility will be released on May 25 at noon EDT, with orders limited to 10 coins per household for the first 24-hour sales period.

The American Silver Eagle Uncirculated coin is the collector version of the official United States Mint American Silver Eagle bullion coin. Produced since 1986, this coin was updated in 2021 with a refreshed obverse (heads) and a completely redesigned reverse (tails) to mark the 35th anniversary of the American Eagle Coin Program.

Like its bullion counterpart, the obverse of the American Silver Eagle Uncirculated coin features sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. Using technological advancements, the coin has been redesigned to encompass some of Weinman’s original details, which renders a closer reflection of his original vision, including the addition of his traditional artist mark. Inscriptions are LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, and 2023.

The reverse was created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Emily Damstra and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso. The design depicts an eagle as it approaches a landing, carrying an oak branch, as if to add it to a nest. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, E PLURIBUS UNUM, 1 OZ. FINE SILVER, and ONE DOLLAR.

To provide an added level of security, the redesigned American Silver Eagle coin also includes a reed pattern variation. The Mint benchmarked its efforts against anti-counterfeiting programs implemented by major mints around the world.

The 2023 American Silver Eagle one-ounce Uncirculated coin (W) is priced at $76. To set up a “Remind Me” alert, please click here (product code 23EG). This product is included in the Numismatic Bulk Purchase Program, as well as the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program.

The American Silver Eagle Uncirculated coin is also available for purchase through the Mint’s Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the enrollment is canceled. For details, click here.

Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/ to shop additional United States Mint products.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of May 25, 2023, at noon EDT.

Please use our website for all order placements or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!